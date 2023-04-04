BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 4,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

