BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 4,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
BorgWarner Stock Performance
NYSE BWA opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
BorgWarner Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at BorgWarner
In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BorgWarner (BWA)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.