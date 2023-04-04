Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.60. Value Line has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

