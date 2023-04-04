Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Miura anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Chugai Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chugai Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion.

CHGCY opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

