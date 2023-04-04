FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

