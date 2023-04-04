Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.4 %

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

