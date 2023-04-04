HC Wainwright Comments on BioCardia, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for BioCardia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
BioCardia Stock Performance
Shares of BCDA opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.
