HC Wainwright Comments on BioCardia, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for BioCardia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of BCDA opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

