FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the game software company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,224 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $426,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

