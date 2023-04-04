Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Beverage Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Beverage in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

National Beverage Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,560,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 63,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 48,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Articles

