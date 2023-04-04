Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $12.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2025 earnings at $15.24 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

CTAS opened at $460.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.01 and its 200-day moving average is $434.14. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

