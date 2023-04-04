FY2023 EPS Estimates for PolarityTE, Inc. Raised by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of PolarityTE in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.70). The consensus estimate for PolarityTE’s current full-year earnings is ($4.60) per share.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

PolarityTE Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of PolarityTE

PTE stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PolarityTE by 554.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PolarityTE by 55.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

