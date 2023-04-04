Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,957,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 898,539 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,641,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 998.1% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,049,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,863,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,257,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

