FY2023 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, CIBC lowered Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

TSE:EQX opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.75. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.23 and a twelve month high of C$11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

