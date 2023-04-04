FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Provention Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.34). The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.18. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 1,027,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 147,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at $111,662,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,154,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,765,581. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

