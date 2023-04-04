Chardan Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.69) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.71). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.30) per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $284.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $12.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
