Chardan Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.69) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.71). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.30) per share.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $284.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $12.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.