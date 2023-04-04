FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Issued By Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

AYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$10.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.20 and a beta of 1.21. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

