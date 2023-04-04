FY2023 EPS Estimates for PDS Biotechnology Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.33). The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PDSB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $6.06 on Monday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $186.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

