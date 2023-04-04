FY2023 Earnings Forecast for IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Issued By Brookline Capital Management

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.13 on Monday. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.25.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.27% and a negative net margin of 550.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IceCure Medical during the second quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

About IceCure Medical



IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

