Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

AVDL stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $595.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also

