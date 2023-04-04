Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVE:HTL opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.73 million, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.58. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.31 and a 1 year high of C$2.13.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

