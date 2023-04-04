Cormark Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

KNT opened at C$7.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.54.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

