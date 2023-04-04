Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stryker in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $10.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2024 earnings at $11.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

NYSE:SYK opened at $287.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.41 and a 200 day moving average of $243.54. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $288.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

