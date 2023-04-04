Pivotree Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pivotree in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of PVT opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$93.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.67. Pivotree has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

