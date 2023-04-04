FY2023 EPS Estimates for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Cut by Analyst

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redwire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of RDW opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Redwire has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Redwire by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 250.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares during the period.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

