FY2023 EPS Estimates for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Cut by Analyst

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redwire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Redwire Stock Performance
Shares of RDW opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Redwire has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.
About Redwire
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
