FY2023 EPS Estimates for Parkit Enterprise Inc. Cut by Analyst (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
