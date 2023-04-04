FY2023 EPS Estimates for Parkit Enterprise Inc. Cut by Analyst (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKTGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

PKT opened at C$0.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$217.47 million, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.68. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT)

