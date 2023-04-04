FY2023 EPS Estimates for Parkit Enterprise Inc. Cut by Analyst (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

PKT opened at C$0.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$217.47 million, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.68. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

