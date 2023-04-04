Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance
About Parkit Enterprise
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
