Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

About Parkit Enterprise

PKT stock opened at C$0.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.37. The company has a market cap of C$217.47 million, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.01.

(Get Rating)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.