Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Lowered by Zacks Research

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALK. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.77.

NYSE ALK opened at $42.09 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,839,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,678,000 after purchasing an additional 486,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,085,000 after buying an additional 739,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,766 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

