Pivotree Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pivotree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Pivotree alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PVT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Pivotree Stock Performance

About Pivotree

CVE:PVT opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.67. Pivotree has a twelve month low of C$3.03 and a twelve month high of C$4.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.55.

(Get Rating)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.