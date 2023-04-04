Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.97 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.