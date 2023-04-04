Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.97 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &
In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.