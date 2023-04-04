Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$206.22 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

