Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$206.22 million for the quarter.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Dividend
Recommended Stories
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.