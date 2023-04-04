Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.84. Atento has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Institutional Trading of Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

