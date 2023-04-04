NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:NEX opened at $8.73 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.