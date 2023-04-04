RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $315.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RH. Loop Capital decreased their target price on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Shares of RH stock opened at $241.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.71. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $361.76.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $2,170,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in RH by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RH by 13.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in RH by 149.3% during the second quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RH by 89.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

