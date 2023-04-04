Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of CULP opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Culp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Culp by 188.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Stories

