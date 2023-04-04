Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.34. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

