Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Spark Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.34. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
