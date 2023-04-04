Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.