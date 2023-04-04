Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

