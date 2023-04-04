Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 2.9 %
FSI stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.76.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.