Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Insider Activity at Enviva
In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Enviva
Enviva Stock Down 4.1 %
EVA stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Enviva has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enviva Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -139.23%.
Enviva Company Profile
Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enviva (EVA)
