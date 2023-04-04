fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $4.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUBO. Stephens decreased their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Price Performance

NYSE FUBO opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in fuboTV by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in fuboTV by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.