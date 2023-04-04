Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 211.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.63).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.73) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.36) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Serco Group Price Performance

LON SRP opened at GBX 154.60 ($1.92) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 142.50 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.47).

Serco Group Increases Dividend

About Serco Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.69%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

