Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $61.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.79.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

NYSE CCEP opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

