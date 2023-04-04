Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $61.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.79.
CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE CCEP opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.61.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
