Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $31.92

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.92.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after buying an additional 1,019,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after buying an additional 432,517 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,016,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

