Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 1,976.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,976.67 ($24.55).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.84) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.86) to GBX 1,760 ($21.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.07) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.73) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,934.50 ($24.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,198.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,943.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,660.39. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,223 ($15.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,076 ($25.78).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

