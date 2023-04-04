ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

ADTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADTN opened at $15.51 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

