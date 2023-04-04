Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean Trading Up 10.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Transocean by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,827 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 564,929 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIG opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.