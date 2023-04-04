Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

IREN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

About Iris Energy

IREN stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

