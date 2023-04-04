Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

