Analysts Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Price Target at $102.25

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,363. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.