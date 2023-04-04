Desjardins Increases ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Price Target to C$2.30

ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

ECRTF opened at $1.16 on Friday. ATEX Resources has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

About ATEX Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ATEX Resources, Inc is a minerals exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and monetization of projects through out the Americas. It holds interest in the Valeriano project. The company was founded on January 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.