ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Given New C$2.30 Price Target at Desjardins

ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ATEX Resources Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ATEX Resources stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.20.
About ATEX Resources
