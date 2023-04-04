ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Given New C$2.30 Price Target at Desjardins

ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATEX Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATEX Resources stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources, Inc is a minerals exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and monetization of projects through out the Americas. It holds interest in the Valeriano project. The company was founded on January 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

